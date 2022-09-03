Indonesia to Launch Crypto Stock Exchange by End 2022

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
BABT
Verified user credentials for the Web3 era
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Leaderboard
New
Exclusive ranking for Binance traders, follow top traders' strategies
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
VIP Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Simple Earn
Earn daily rewards on your idle tokens
DeFi Staking
Easy Access to DeFi Opportunities
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
Institutional
Institutional Home
Premium digital asset solutions for institutions
Link
Connect and grow with Binance liquidity solutions
Asset Management Solutions
Discover various asset management solutions
VIP Portal
One-stop station made for VIP and institutions
Custody
Secure digital assets with leading infrastructure
VIP Loan
Bespoke institutional loan with wide coverage
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one key
Historical Market Data
Your all-in-one trading data repository
Execution & OTC Services
Execution & OTC Services
Feed
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Indonesia to Launch Crypto Stock Exchange by End 2022

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-09-03 09:45
Full disclaimer: This platform includes third party opinions. We do not endorse their accuracy. Digital asset prices can be volatile. Do your own research.See full terms here.
The government of Indonesia plans to establish a crypto stock exchange by the end of this year, according to news reports from DealStreetAsia. The Indonesian government sees the exchange as a way of protecting consumers as interest in virtual assets have risen globally.
The Indonesian government has returned to its plan to set up a digital asset exchange which it first announced back in 2021. The country’s deputy trade minister confirmed the information. The so-called “crypto bourse” is planned to be established by the end of 2022. According to local news outlet DealStreetAsia, Indonesian Deputy Trade Minister Jerry Sambuanga confirmed during the NXC International Summit 2022 in Bali that the country is continuing with its plans to launch the crypto bourse, but the project has been delayed due to additional preparations:
We will make sure that every requirement, procedure and the necessary steps have been taken.Creating a bourse needs many preparations. We need to see which entities should be included in the bourse. Secondly, we need to validate the said entities. Thirdly, there is a minimum capital and other requirements related to custodian, depository, technical things.
The exchange will list companies in the digital asset industry such as some of the 25 exchanges that have already been granted licenses by the Indonesian financial watchdog Bappebti.
Despite global skepticism from regulators, Indonesia is keen to take advantage of the emerging industry of virtual assets. A few days ago, PT GoTo Gojek Tokopedia Tbk, one of the largest technology firms in the country, acquired a local cryptocurrency firm, PT Kripto Maksima Koin for $8.4 million. The CEO of GoTo said the move intends to diversify Indonesia’s currency management hub.
The total transaction volume of crypto assets in Indonesia in 2021 grew by more than 1,000% compared with 2020, rising to $57.7 billion according to data from Indonesia’s Commodity Futures Trading Regulatory Agency. About 4% of the country’s population has been investing in cryptocurrencies.
View full text