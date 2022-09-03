Binance Market Update (2022-09-03)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,755 and $20,442 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,785, down by -1.53%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM , ALPINE , and CLV , up by 32%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: