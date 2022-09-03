copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-03)
Binance
2022-09-03 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.21% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,755 and $20,442 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,785, down by -1.53%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM, ALPINE, and CLV, up by 32%, 20%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- FIFA to Launch New NFT Platform in Partnership With Algorand
- CFTC & SEC suggests alterations in Form PF regarding digital assets
- Bitcoin: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place?Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8843 (+0.42%)
- ETH: $1544.14 (-2.88%)
- BNB: $275.5 (-1.18%)
- XRP: $0.328 (-0.82%)
- ADA: $0.4644 (+1.64%)
- SOL: $30.96 (-1.87%)
- DOGE: $0.06149 (-0.57%)
- DOT: $7.24 (-0.55%)
- MATIC: $0.8686 (-2.46%)
- SHIB: $0.00001215 (-0.74%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- SNM/BUSD (+32%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+20%)
- CLV/BUSD (+13%)
