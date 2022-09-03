Attorney Jeremy Hogan Says SEC Should Provide Regulatory Clarity by Disclosing Which Top 20 Cryptos are Security

Hogan is confused about why the SEC has used an ambiguous method to regulate crypto assets.

Attorney Jeremy Hogan, a partner at Hogan and Hogan law firm, has also joined the list of cryptocurrency enthusiasts calling on the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to provide regulatory clarity for the crypto sector.

In a recent tweet, attorney Hogan said it would be easier for the SEC to go through the list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization and tell investors which of the assets fall under its jurisdiction.

He wonders why the SEC adopted an ambiguous approach to regulating the cryptocurrency market.

“The SEC should be able to go down a list of the top 20 cryptocurrencies and tell us which are (and aren’t) securities. Why not? Why does it CHOOSE ambiguity?

Isn’t it supposed to protect us from these projects that aren’t following the law? Tell us!” attorney Hogan added.

SEC Ignores Calls to Provide Clearer Regulation

This is not the first time cryptocurrency enthusiasts have called on the SEC for regulatory clarity for the emerging market. However, the agency has ignored these calls.

As reported by TheCryptoBasic, Gary Gensler, the chairman of the SEC, recently noted that Bitcoin is the only cryptocurrency he considers to be outside its jurisdiction.

“In many altcoins, the Public is hoping for a return just like in other financial assets we call securities, and many of these crypto assets have key attributes of security… Bitcoin is the only one I am going to say… is a commodity,” Gensler said.