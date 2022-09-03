Shiba Inu Reveals First Concept of SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI Temple

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Shiba Inu Reveals First Concept of SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI Temple

Albert Brown - The Crypto Basic
2022-09-03 05:58
Shiba Inu unveils yet another concept for its metaverse project.
The development arm of Shiba Inu has shared details of the concept of the upcoming SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) Temple.
According to a blog post today by Shiba Inu, WAGMI Temple will introduce a zen-like realm with calm meditation, natural beauty, sensation, and spiritual connections to the world.
Shiba Inu also shared black and white pictures of the upcoming WAGMI Temple. The idea is to communicate the necessary feedback to the community, suggesting what roles the WAGMI Temple would play in Shiba Inu’s metaverse project.
“Black and white sketches and concept artwork include a strong, physical, powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork,” Shiba Inu noted in the announcement.
Notably, the architectural design of the WAGMI Temple was derived from different inspirations, including Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham, etc.
Shiba Inu Introduces Fireside Chats to Encourage Community Participation
Meanwhile, Shiba Inu also disclosed that its metaverse team would introduce Fireside Chats throughout its metaverse creative process. The motive is to address all questions, ideas, and concerns from members of the SHIBArmy.
The Fireside Chats will be hosted on Shiba Inu’s official Discord channel, with more plans made to roll out the initiative on other platforms.
“We aim to also host some Fireside Chats on other platforms as well in the future,” the announcement reads.
The first segment of the WAGMI Temple Fireside Chats is slated to be hosted on September 8, 2022, at 8PM EST.
It is noteworthy that WAGMI Temple is another effort made by Shiba Inu to prove that it is no longer a meme coin but a utility crypto project.
View full text