Shiba Inu Reveals First Concept of SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI Temple

Shiba Inu unveils yet another concept for its metaverse project.

The development arm of Shiba Inu has shared details of the concept of the upcoming SHIB: The Metaverse WAGMI (We’re All Gonna Make It) Temple.

According to a blog post today by Shiba Inu, WAGMI Temple will introduce a zen-like realm with calm meditation, natural beauty, sensation, and spiritual connections to the world.

Shiba Inu also shared black and white pictures of the upcoming WAGMI Temple. The idea is to communicate the necessary feedback to the community, suggesting what roles the WAGMI Temple would play in Shiba Inu’s metaverse project.

“Black and white sketches and concept artwork include a strong, physical, powerful potential, especially in abstract artwork,” Shiba Inu noted in the announcement.

Notably, the architectural design of the WAGMI Temple was derived from different inspirations, including Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, New Delhi’s Swaminarayan Akshardham, etc.

Shiba Inu Introduces Fireside Chats to Encourage Community Participation

Meanwhile, Shiba Inu also disclosed that its metaverse team would introduce Fireside Chats throughout its metaverse creative process. The motive is to address all questions, ideas, and concerns from members of the SHIBArmy.

The Fireside Chats will be hosted on Shiba Inu’s official Discord channel, with more plans made to roll out the initiative on other platforms.

“We aim to also host some Fireside Chats on other platforms as well in the future,” the announcement reads.

The first segment of the WAGMI Temple Fireside Chats is slated to be hosted on September 8, 2022, at 8PM EST.

It is noteworthy that WAGMI Temple is another effort made by Shiba Inu to prove that it is no longer a meme coin but a utility crypto project.