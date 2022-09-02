copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-02)
Binance
2022-09-02 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 0.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,757 and $20,442 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,901, up by 0.12%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, ALPINE, and SSV, up by 47%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Bitcoin: Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place?Read the Binance OTC team's weekly trading insights report here.
- South Korean Officials Working on ‘Metaverse Industry Promotion Law’
- Weekly Market Highlights - 2 September, 2022
- Multi-Chain DEX KyberSwap Loses $265k In Latest DeFi Exploit
- ETH Whales Move Ethereum to Exchanges Awaiting the Merge
- Celsius Network to Return Only 22% of Customer Funds
- Babylon Finance Shutters Operations After $80M Rari Hack: ‘We Have Failed and We Need to Accept It’
- NFT Weekly Highlights (27 Aug - 2 Sep)
- Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged 10% In August
- 62% Of Addresses Keep Their Bitcoin Holdings For Over A Year In Bear
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.867 (-6.14%)
- ETH: $1559.84 (-0.38%)
- BNB: $274.8 (-0.47%)
- XRP: $0.3271 (-0.94%)
- ADA: $0.4507 (-0.66%)
- SOL: $31.03 (-0.16%)
- DOT: $7.3 (+3.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06106 (-1.23%)
- MATIC: $0.8676 (-0.20%)
- SHIB: $0.0000121 (+0.00%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UFT/BUSD (+47%)
- ALPINE/BUSD (+24%)
- SSV/BUSD (+21%)
View full text