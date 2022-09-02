copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-02)
Binance
2022-09-02 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.00T, up by 3.40% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,560 and $20,442 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,375, up by 2.98%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, SSV, and SNM, up by 71%, 28%, and 26%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- South Korean Officials Working on ‘Metaverse Industry Promotion Law’
- Weekly Market Highlights - 2 September, 2022
- Multi-Chain DEX KyberSwap Loses $265k In Latest DeFi Exploit
- ETH Whales Move Ethereum to Exchanges Awaiting the Merge
- Celsius Network to Return Only 22% of Customer Funds
- Babylon Finance Shutters Operations After $80M Rari Hack: ‘We Have Failed and We Need to Accept It’
- NFT Weekly Highlights (27 Aug - 2 Sep)
- Bitcoin Mining Revenue Surged 10% In August
- 62% Of Addresses Keep Their Bitcoin Holdings For Over A Year In Bear
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.8932 (-3.40%)
- ETH: $1638.06 (+6.64%)
- BNB: $282.3 (+3.60%)
- XRP: $0.3308 (+2.35%)
- ADA: $0.4656 (+4.18%)
- SOL: $32.31 (+5.04%)
- DOT: $7.55 (+8.48%)
- DOGE: $0.06251 (+2.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8951 (+5.12%)
- SHIB: $0.00001239 (+3.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text