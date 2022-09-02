copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-02)
Binance
2022-09-02 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 1.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,560 and $20,295 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,090, up by 0.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, SYS, and PORTO, up by 117%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.877 (-9.09%)
- ETH: $1589.89 (+2.77%)
- BNB: $278.9 (+1.09%)
- XRP: $0.3307 (+1.32%)
- ADA: $0.457 (+3.07%)
- SOL: $31.54 (+1.48%)
- DOGE: $0.06183 (+2.11%)
- DOT: $7.27 (+4.15%)
- MATIC: $0.8905 (+7.38%)
- SHIB: $0.00001224 (+1.16%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- UFT/BUSD (+117%)
- SYS/BUSD (+25%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+20%)
