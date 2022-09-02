Binance Market Update (2022-09-02)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 1.48% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,560 and $20,295 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,090, up by 0.83%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT , SYS , and PORTO , up by 117%, 25%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: