South Korean Officials Working on ‘Metaverse Industry Promotion Law’

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

South Korean Officials Working on ‘Metaverse Industry Promotion Law’

Rahul Nambiampurath - BeInCrypto
2022-09-02 06:34

South Korean officials are working on a Metaverse Industry Promotion Law. The government has been taking multiple steps to establish a presence in the web3 sector.

Officials from South Korea’s ruling party are working on creating a “Metaverse Industry Promotion Law” in a bid to promote development in the industry. Local media outlets reported that the law was proposed by representative Eun-ah Huh and will focus on laying the groundwork for various policies related to the metaverse.

The Metaverse Policy Review Committee will discuss policies on how to establish and encourage development in the industry, and the focus is on “systematically supporting related industries” and protecting users’ rights. The Metaverse Policy Review Committee will work with the Minister of Science, Technology, and Information and Communication for the “activation of the Metaverse every three years to create a stable foundation for promotion.”

It’s unclear what the latter point means exactly, but the government has certainly been displaying a lot of interest in the metaverse and hopes to become a hub for it. The government budget for the metaverse-related initiatives will be 195.4 billion won.

South Korea’s ethical principles for the metaverse

South Korean officials have focused on laying the groundwork for the existence of a metaverse industry because it believes that there is a lot of potential in the concept. South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT (MSIT) has created the first draft of core ethical principles for a new digital frontier.

The priorities that it has laid out are intact self-identity, safe enjoyment, and sustainable prosperity. To support these priorities, the MSIT highlighted the core values of authenticity, reciprocity, autonomy, data protection, fairness, respect for privacy, responsibility, and inclusion as being paramount. It hopes that these will act as guiding principles to prevent abuse, harassment, and bullying.

Aiming to be a first mover

The country’s interest in the metaverse was clear when it made a $186 million investment in the industry in February 2022. The investment was part of the Digital New Deal agenda, and the hope is that it will create jobs and a bevy of companies working in this space. Solana has also announced a $100 million fund for web3 startups in the country.

South Korea is in the midst of creating a lot of regulations on crypto. This includes taxation and a review of cryptocurrency-related bills.

The post South Korean Officials Working on ‘Metaverse Industry Promotion Law’ appeared first on BeInCrypto.

View full text