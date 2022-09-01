copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-01)
2022-09-01 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,560 and $20,293 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,878, down by -1.74%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and ANC, up by 39%, 28%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance to Launch Football Fan Token Futures Index ,Fan Tokens Have Experienced a Surge in Prices
- There Will No More OpenSea NFTs on ETH PoW Very Soon
- Binance Australia Focuses on Strengthening User Protection
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Included in $203M Tourism Investment
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.988 (+12.70%)
- ETH: $1565.4 (-0.63%)
- BNB: $276.2 (-2.13%)
- XRP: $0.3303 (+0.24%)
- ADA: $0.4537 (+0.13%)
- SOL: $31.08 (-3.33%)
- DOGE: $0.06183 (-0.03%)
- DOT: $7.06 (-0.56%)
- MATIC: $0.8693 (+3.69%)
- SHIB: $0.00001209 (-0.90%)
Top gainers on Binance:
