Binance Market Update (2022-09-01)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.47% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,560 and $20,293 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,878, down by -1.74%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC , USTC , and ANC , up by 39%, 28%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: