Binance Market Update (2022-09-01)
Binance
2022-09-01 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.52% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,651 and $20,328 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,782, down by -1.83%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and REI, up by 54%, 34%, and 29%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance to Launch Football Fan Token Futures Index ,Fan Tokens Have Experienced a Surge in Prices
- There Will No More OpenSea NFTs on ETH PoW Very Soon
- Binance Australia Focuses on Strengthening User Protection
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Included in $203M Tourism Investment
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.9586 (+15.10%)
- ETH: $1535.87 (-1.65%)
- BNB: $272.5 (-3.54%)
- XRP: $0.3232 (-1.04%)
- ADA: $0.4468 (-1.65%)
- SOL: $30.76 (-3.63%)
- DOGE: $0.06118 (-1.58%)
- DOT: $6.96 (-2.11%)
- MATIC: $0.8515 (+3.24%)
- SHIB: $0.00001199 (-2.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
