Algorand Foundation Partners With THUBA DAO

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it has partnered with THUBA DAO, the blockchain student organization affiliated with the prestigious Tsinghua University in China. Algorand Foundation said this partnership indicates its desire to make student organizations a priority in the blockchain ecosystem. The partnership will see the Algorand Foundation support student blockchain developers.

Algorand

is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network."

ALGO

is trading at $0.2847 at press time, down by 2% in the last 24 hours.