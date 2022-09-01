copy link
Liquid Staking Testnet Launches On Kava 11
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-01 14:57
The Kava Network team announced in a tweet on Wednesday that liquid staking has successfully launched on Kava 11. Liquid staking is the act of delegating your tokens to a service that stakes for you without losing access to your funds. Liquid staking allows you to access your funds even when you're staking them. The funds remain in escrow, but aren't locked and inaccessible, as they would be with Proof of Stake staking.
