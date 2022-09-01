California Assembly Passed Crypto Licensing Bill, Now Awaits Governor’s Signature

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

California Assembly Passed Crypto Licensing Bill, Now Awaits Governor’s Signature

Qadir AK - Coinpedia
2022-09-01 13:31
The California assembly has passed a crypto regulating bill that now requires cryptocurrency-related businesses to gain a special license to offer services to users in California. The crypto bill is now in the final process of becoming law in California.

California Is Aiming For Crypto Regulation

On Monday, California Assembly member Timothy Grayson produced the bill, AB 2269, with support from the Consumer Federation of California with a 71-0 majority. The crypto bill will establish the Digital Financial Assets Law in California.
The Digital Financial Assets Law is known as California’s “BitLicense.” A simple pen stroke is left to create a full-fledged law in California. The bill now requires Governor Gavin Newsom, who has until 30 September to sign or veto the bill. California will become one of the first states to require crypto platforms to obtain a special license to offer services in the state.

What Does This Crypto Bill Say?

The crypto law will tighten crypto regulations and bring more transparency to the crypto industry in California. If the governor signs the bill, it will take effect from 1 January 2025. Companies of digital-asset exchanges will get license approval from the state’s Department of Financial Protection and Innovation.
The Department will also be allowed to enforce drastic actions against those who are unlicensed. A non-licensed corporation engaging in digital financial asset business activity will be charged a civil penalty of up to $100,000 daily. Furthermore, if a licensee breaks the rule, they will have to pay a fine of $200,000 for each day of violation.
Stablecoin issuers holding securities as a reserve must have a total amount of stablecoins not less than the amount of all outstanding stablecoins sold or issued in the United States.
Tim Grayson stated, “While the newness of cryptocurrency is part of what makes investing exciting, it also makes it riskier for consumers because cryptocurrency businesses are not adequately regulated and do not have to follow many of the same rules that apply to everyone else.”
Regulators and governments are framing crypto space. Crypto bill provides the user with more closure looks of the crypto space. However, The California BitLicense now completely depends on the governor whether to sign it or not.
The post California Assembly Passed Crypto Licensing Bill, Now Awaits Governor’s Signature appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text