Binance Market Update (2022-09-01)
Binance
2022-09-01 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,802 and $20,425 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,925, down by -1.46%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, USTC, and ANC, up by 55%, 41%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Binance to Launch Football Fan Token Futures Index ,Fan Tokens Have Experienced a Surge in Prices
- There Will No More OpenSea NFTs on ETH PoW Very Soon
- Binance Australia Focuses on Strengthening User Protection
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Beach Included in $203M Tourism Investment
- Jusi In: Japan Mulls Tax Relaxation For Cryptos
- Fan Token Platform Socios Inks New Four-Year Deal With Argentine Football Association (AFA)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.0642 (+23.80%)
- ETH: $1547.13 (-1.75%)
- BNB: $275.9 (-3.43%)
- XRP: $0.3265 (-1.06%)
- ADA: $0.4435 (-2.23%)
- SOL: $31.07 (-3.45%)
- DOGE: $0.06056 (-3.20%)
- DOT: $6.97 (-2.79%)
- MATIC: $0.8293 (+0.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001209 (-1.63%)
Top gainers on Binance:
