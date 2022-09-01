Binance to Launch Football Fan Token Futures Index ,Fan Tokens Have Experienced a Surge in Prices

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance to Launch Football Fan Token Futures Index ,Fan Tokens Have Experienced a Surge in Prices

Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-01 05:40
Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume, announced a few hours ago that it would launch perpetual contracts for its fan token index. The launch of the football fan token futures index will occur before the FIFA World Cup tournament kicks off in Qatar in November.
According to Binance, the Football Fan Token Index perpetual contracts will be available, with up to 25 times leverage, on the exchange’s derivatives market from September 1. Binance said;
Binance Futures will launch USDⓈ-M Binance Football Fan Token Index perpetual contracts (“FOOTBALLUSDT Perpetual Contracts”) with up to 25x leverage on 2022-09-01 at 03:00 (UTC). Binance Football Fan Token Index is a new cryptocurrency price index that tracks the ​​top Football Club Fan Tokens listed on Binance Spot by market capitalization.
The cryptocurrency exchange said its new crypto price index is designed to track the market performance of football club fan tokens listed on its spot market in USDT. Binance already offers four fan tokens, including for football clubs Lazio, Santos FC, FC Porto, plus the Alpine Formula 1 racing team.
Following Binance’s announcement a few hours ago, these fan tokens have experienced a surge in prices. Binance explained that Binance Football Fan Token Index is a cryptocurrency price index that tracks the market performance of certain football club Fan Tokens listed on the Binance Spot market. The Index is calculated by a formula that uses the weighted averages of the real-time prices of the relevant Fan Tokens constituting the Index, as published on the Binance Spot market, denominated in USDT.
In its blog post, the crypto exchange added that the Multi-Asset Mode allows users to trade FOOTBALLUSDT Perpetual Contracts across multiple margin assets, subject to the applicable haircuts. For example, when the Multi-Asset Mode is activated, users can use BUSD as margin when trading FOOTBALLUSDT Perpetual Contracts.
Fan tokens became popular as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic. At the time, most fans couldn’t attend matches, with most matches played in empty stadiums. This affected the revenue generated by football clubs. Data indicated that sales at Europe’s top 20 revenue-generating clubs dropped 12% to 8.2 billion euros ($9.9 billion) in 2021.
The clubs adopted fan tokens as a way to augment the lost revenue and renew engagement with fans. The fan tokens allow the club supporters to enjoy certain benefits, including VIP rewards, promotions, games, exclusive merchandise, and access to polls and forums.
With this latest development and more positive Binance reviews, the cryptocurrency exchange further cements its place as the world’s leading digital asset trading platform.
View full text