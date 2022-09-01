There Will No More OpenSea NFTs on ETH PoW Very Soon

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

There Will No More OpenSea NFTs on ETH PoW Very Soon

Bhushan Akolkar - Coingape
2022-09-01 03:39
The Ethereum Merge is now just fifteen days ahead of us as per the scheduled date of September. This will transition the Ethereum network to a Proof-of-Stake blockchain making it more scalable and efficient.
The world’s largest NFT marketplace OpenSea said that they will be solely supporting NFTs only on the upgraded Ethereum PoS chain. In its latest update, OpenSea noted:
While we won’t speculate on potential forks–to the extent forked NFTs on ETHPoW exist–they won’t be supported or reflected on OpenSea.
In addition to supporting the Ethereum PoS chain, OpenSea said that they have been working on the OpenSea product in order to ensure a smooth transition. Since the developments around the Merge upgrade have moved smoothly as per the plan, OpenSea also doesn’t expect any major issues. However, “we’re committed to monitoring, managing, and communicating throughout,” it added.

OpenSea Moves Polygon to Seaport Protocol

While OpenSea prepares for the transition to Ethereum PoS, it is also undertaking new developments. Earlier this week, OpenSea announced that it will onboard the Polygon blockchain to its recently launched Seaport Protocol. This switch is a more energy-efficient way for OpenSea to maintain its marketplace.
Previously, Polygon on OpenSea was powered using the 0x protocol. However, a switch to Seaport will provide OpenSea with better and more stable infrastructure. The official announcement read:
After several months of observing Seaport’s impact and collecting valuable feedback, we’re excited to introduce Polygon support on Seaport. In the coming months, we will be adding support for Klaytn and other EVM-compatible chains as well.
The OpenSea seaport protocol works differently from several other NFT marketplaces. Instead of a peer-to-peer transaction, OpenSea uses the “offer & consideration” mechanism. This seems to be an advanced deal wherein the buyers can supply agreed digital items in Ethereum (ETH) or ERC20, ERC721, and ERC1155.
Another benefit of switching to the Seaport protocol will be new people registering to the platform won’t have to pay initialization fees.
View full text