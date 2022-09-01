BlackPink Take Award for Best Metaverse Concert at the VMAs

BlackPink, the massive Korean Pop girl band, have taken out the award for the best metaverse performance at the VMAs.

Often written as BLɅϽKPIИK, the winner of the Best Metaverse Performance VMA is a South Korean girl group. Members Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa burst onto the scene in 2016 and rose to become the most successful Korean girl group internationally. The girl group is now known as the “biggest girl group in the world.”

BlackPink and the VMAs



Now, they are dominating the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs). The awards are presented by the American cable channel MTV as an alternative to the Grammy Awards and are known as the “Super Bowl for youth.” A big win for Web3 enthusiasts is that there is a new category for Metaverse performances.

This year, BlackPink won the Metaverse concert category. BlackPink were the first K-pop female act to sing at the VMAs.