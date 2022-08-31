Binance Market Update (2022-08-31)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 1.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,746 and $20,497 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,234, up by 1.42%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REI , LUNC , and LAZIO , up by 38%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: