Binance Market Update (2022-08-31)
Binance
2022-08-31 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 1.61% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,746 and $20,497 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,234, up by 1.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include REI, LUNC, and LAZIO, up by 38%, 26%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Jusi In: Japan Mulls Tax Relaxation For Cryptos
- Fan Token Platform Socios Inks New Four-Year Deal With Argentine Football Association (AFA)
- CrvUSD is Likely to be Launched Next Month in the Community, Curve Finance Founder Said
- Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management
- US Congressman Demands Investigation Into Crypto Scams, Prods Exchanges to Intervene
- Ahead Of Merge, Vitalik Buterin Launches Book On His ‘Proof of Stake’ Writings
- Waves Founder: Crypto Needs Regulation to Deal With Market Manipulation
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Faces More Delay, Here’s Why?
- Expert Claims Avalanche Expose was a Propaganda Against the Protocol
- Iran Crypto Businesses Finally get Permitted to use Bitcoin Payments
- Nexo Allocates Another $50 Million to its Token Buyback Initiative
- Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments to Receive Taxes
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7645 (+8.85%)
- ETH: $1575.54 (+2.07%)
- BNB: $282.2 (+0.00%)
- XRP: $0.3294 (+0.98%)
- ADA: $0.4534 (+0.60%)
- SOL: $32.16 (+1.90%)
- DOGE: $0.06186 (+0.47%)
- DOT: $7.1 (+1.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8387 (+3.12%)
- SHIB: $0.00001219 (+0.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- REI/BUSD (+38%)
- LUNC/BUSD (+26%)
- LAZIO/BUSD (+20%)
