Binance Market Update (2022-08-31)
Binance
2022-08-31 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 1.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,538 and $20,497 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,151, up by 2.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include LAZIO, PORTO, and JUV, up by 34%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CrvUSD is Likely to be Launched Next Month in the Community, Curve Finance Founder Said
- Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management
- US Congressman Demands Investigation Into Crypto Scams, Prods Exchanges to Intervene
- Ahead Of Merge, Vitalik Buterin Launches Book On His ‘Proof of Stake’ Writings
- Waves Founder: Crypto Needs Regulation to Deal With Market Manipulation
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Faces More Delay, Here’s Why?
- Expert Claims Avalanche Expose was a Propaganda Against the Protocol
- Iran Crypto Businesses Finally get Permitted to use Bitcoin Payments
- Nexo Allocates Another $50 Million to its Token Buyback Initiative
- Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments to Receive Taxes
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.7008 (+5.36%)
- ETH: $1561.58 (+2.33%)
- BNB: $282.5 (+0.28%)
- XRP: $0.3266 (+0.86%)
- ADA: $0.4543 (+1.66%)
- SOL: $31.92 (+2.21%)
- DOGE: $0.06216 (+0.86%)
- DOT: $7.1 (+1.00%)
- MATIC: $0.8254 (+3.17%)
- SHIB: $0.00001226 (+0.57%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+34%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+19%)
- JUV/BUSD (+13%)
