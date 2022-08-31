MicroBuddies integrates Chainlink VRF

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Tuesday that MicroBuddies — an NFT strategy game powered by Good Gaming, Inc.— has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on Polygon mainnet. The integration grants MicroBuddies access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness needed to help determine the traits of MicroBuddies NFTs during the reproduction process.

