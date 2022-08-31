Polygon Says It Is Now On Seaport

The Polygon team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it is now on Seaport. Seaport is a new open-source, Web3 marketplace protocol for safely and efficiently buying and selling NFTs launched by OpenSea.

Previously, Polygon on OpenSea was powered by the 0x protocol. However, the move to Seaport provides a more stable buying and selling experience that matches other chains, the Polygon team added. Polygon added that users could now list and buy Polygon NFTs at any price, Seaport has eliminated the $5 minimum. There will now be a $1 minimum on offers to help prevent low-intent offers.