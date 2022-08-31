copy link
Fireblocks And Tokeny Provide Tokenization Solutions On The Polygon Network
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-31 15:44
The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Fireblocks and Tokeny have announced their partnership to provide a turnkey and enterprise-grade solution for tokenization using the ERC-3643 market standard on Polygon.
Fireblocks is a provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, while Tokeny is a leading tokenization solution provider.
Polygon added that Fireblocks integrated Tokeny’s ERC-3643-based tokenization solutions into its platform to allow its 1,300 institutional customers to compliantly and easily issue, manage and transfer their permissioned tokens on Polygon in a matter of weeks.
Polygon (previously Matic Network) is the first well-structured, easy-to-use platform for Ethereum scaling and infrastructure development. Its core component is Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple types of applications. MATIC is up by 3.7% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.8266.
