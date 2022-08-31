Fireblocks And Tokeny Provide Tokenization Solutions On The Polygon Network

The Polygon team announced via a blog post on Tuesday that Fireblocks and Tokeny have announced their partnership to provide a turnkey and enterprise-grade solution for tokenization using the ERC-3643 market standard on Polygon.

Fireblocks is a provider of digital asset and crypto custody technology, while Tokeny is a leading tokenization solution provider.

Polygon added that Fireblocks integrated Tokeny’s ERC-3643-based tokenization solutions into its platform to allow its 1,300 institutional customers to compliantly and easily issue, manage and transfer their permissioned tokens on Polygon in a matter of weeks.