Nexus Beta Is Now Live On ICON

The ICON team announced via Twitter on Tuesday that the Nexus Beta is now live on its mainnet, with support for ICON and the BNBChain. Nexus is a front-end application that focuses solely on cross-chain token transfers. With Nexus, users can lock up ICX on ICON, and mint BEP-20 ICX tokens on BNBChain. Similarly, users can lock up BNB on BNBChain, and mint IRC-2 BNB tokens on ICON.

Nexus is powered by ICON Bridge, a cross-chain solution being developed by ICON. The team said the end goal of ICON Bridge and BTP 2.0 is to support a variety of cross-chain smart contract use cases,

ICON (ICX) is a blockchain with the goal of "connecting crypto to the real world and advancing our society towards true hyperconnectivity". ICON aims to reach this goal by connecting independent blockchains and enabling transactions between them.