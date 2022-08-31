Fan Token Platform Socios Inks New Four-Year Deal With Argentine Football Association (AFA)

Socios.com has renewed its partnership with Argentine Football Association until 2026 to help drive Web 3 fan engagement.

The CEO of the Chiliz blockchain, Alexandre Dreyfus, made the announcement on Twitter. Socios will also help the Argentine Football Association develop its $ARG fan token and create a global engagement and rewards community centered on the token.The AFA is the latest addition to Socios.com’s ever-growing catalog of world-renowned sporting talent, boasting Argentinian and Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi.

Good for AFA brand, says AFA president

The new $ARG token will be designed and built to run on the Chiliz blockchain. Fans holding tokens can vote in polls and engage in games and competitions. They will be rewarded for their loyalty with VIP experiences, merchandise, and free non-fungible tokens.Dreyfus said that Chiliz was excited about all the opportunities ahead, including this year’s Qatar FIFA World Cup. The president of the AFA stressed the importance of the new partnership in generating digital income for the future of Argentinian football and strengthening the association’s brand presence.

This is a developing story.

