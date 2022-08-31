Whale Wallet Holding 50% Of Axie Infinity’s SLP Supply Remains A Mystery

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Whale Wallet Holding 50% Of Axie Infinity’s SLP Supply Remains A Mystery

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-08-31 14:15

SNEAK PEEK

  • The mystery of the whale wallet that amasses 50% of the total supply of the in-game token of Axie Infinity, Smooth Love Potion, remains unclear.
  • The massive whale wallet is not owned by Axie Infinity or the firm behind the most popular P2E game, Sky Mavis.
  • Michael Benko was the first one who brought this whale wallet to attention on August 25.

Were you aware of the fact that a single massive whale wallet holds more than 50% of the circulating supply of the Smooth Love Potion token? Well, the Smooth Love Potion token is the in-game cryptocurrency of the famous Play-to-Earn game, Axie Infinity. 

The mysterious wallet, which was brought to everyone’s attention by Michael Benko, a player and tech Co-Founder of Axie Infinity, has been silently accumulating SLP tokens worth billions of dollars for around a year now. 

At the time of writing this article, the anonymous whale wallet is holding a bit more than 20 billion Smooth Love Potion, which surpasses even half of the total circulating supply of the token. 

Benko showed his concerns over the whale wallet amassing SLP tokens at this rate, as because of so many SLP tokens gathered in a single wallet, there are increased chances of havoc on the ecosystem of the game. 

He released a statement addressing the fact that in case the holder is a single individual, then this will give the person a significant amount of control over the game’s economy. The SLP token is earned by the Axie Infinity players for accomplishing the daily missions and fighting with other players in the game in the Arena mode or Adventure mode. 

In accordance with the latest season update of the game, an average player can generate around 10 to 70 SLP per day. Hence, it emerges as a notable concern when an individual holds 22 billion SLP in his wallet as he carries the power to manipulate the price of the token. 

As per the statement released by the Co-Founder and COO of Sky Mavis, Aleksander Larson, neither Axie Infinity nor Sky Mavis holds any of the game’s cryptocurrency. Instead, he mentioned that players create all the tokens that are in existence today. 

In addition, Gabby Dizon, the Co-Founder of Yield Guild Games, one of the major DAOs for Axie players, revealed that YGG is not responsible for owning the wallet.

The post Whale wallet holding 50% of Axie Infinity’s SLP supply remains a mystery appeared first on Today NFT News.

View full text