copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-31)
Binance
2022-08-31 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -0.55% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,538 and $20,510 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,219, down by -0.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include LAZIO, PORTO, and JUV, up by 38%, 20%, and 16%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- CrvUSD is Likely to be Launched Next Month in the Community, Curve Finance Founder Said
- Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management
- US Congressman Demands Investigation Into Crypto Scams, Prods Exchanges to Intervene
- Ahead Of Merge, Vitalik Buterin Launches Book On His ‘Proof of Stake’ Writings
- Waves Founder: Crypto Needs Regulation to Deal With Market Manipulation
- El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Faces More Delay, Here’s Why?
- Expert Claims Avalanche Expose was a Propaganda Against the Protocol
- Iran Crypto Businesses Finally get Permitted to use Bitcoin Payments
- Nexo Allocates Another $50 Million to its Token Buyback Initiative
- Argentina Wine Producer Mendoza Province Adopts Crypto Payments to Receive Taxes
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6668 (-0.91%)
- ETH: $1574.04 (-0.79%)
- BNB: $285.7 (-1.69%)
- XRP: $0.3301 (-0.06%)
- ADA: $0.4536 (-0.09%)
- SOL: $32.17 (-1.92%)
- DOGE: $0.06258 (-2.14%)
- DOT: $7.16 (-2.19%)
- MATIC: $0.825 (-0.40%)
- SHIB: $0.00001229 (-2.69%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LAZIO/BUSD (+38%)
- PORTO/BUSD (+20%)
- JUV/BUSD (+16%)
View full text