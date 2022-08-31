Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-08-31 05:49
Almost a month after Hodlnaut froze withdrawals, the crypto lender has been placed under Interim Judicial Management.
For the uninitiated, Judicial management is essentially a debt restructuring method where an independent judicial manager is appointed to oversee the affairs, business, and property of a financially distressed company.
  • With the latest judgment delivered on August 29 by the Singapore Court, Hodlnaut will be temporarily shielded from legal proceedings by third parties, allowing it to rehabilitate.
  • The lender had earlier said that undergoing judicial management would provide it with the best chance of recovery instead of filing for suspension, which could trigger forced liquidation of assets.
  • As per the latest update, the Singapore-based company’s legal representatives attended a court hearing wherein the Judge appointed Ee Meng Yen Angela and Aaron Loh Cheng Lee, care of EY Corporate Advisors Pte. Ltd., as the Interim Judicial Managers.
“We will not be able to provide further information at this juncture, but hope to provide further updates once our IJMs determine it necessary to do so.”
  • Hodlnaut is one of the several firms in the industry, including hedge fund Three Arrows Capital and lenders Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, to stumble under the cratering market conditions following exposure to the Terra ecosystem that imploded in May.
  • Since freezing platform activity, Hodlnaut laid off around 80% of the workforce or approximately 40 people. In a bid to stabilize its liquidity and cut costs, the company even slashed interest rates to a 0% annual percentage rate.
The post Singapore Court Places Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Under Interim Judicial Management appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text