Ahead Of Merge, Vitalik Buterin Launches Book On His ‘Proof of Stake’ Writings

As the crypto ecosystem braces for the much anticipated Ethereum Merge, the developers are focused on educating the community. Ethereum cofounder Vitalik Buterin just launched a book on his writings over the years about the making of the blockchain network. The book titled PROOF of STAKE comes with a tag line, “The making of Ethereum and the Philosophy of Blockchain.” While the community awaits Ethereum’s transition to proof of stake, the book could not have come at a better time.

The Vitalik Buterin Book: Proof of Stake

The book is set for release on September 27, within two weeks after the scheduled timeline for the Ethereum Merge. Proof of Stake: The making of Ethereum and the Philosophy of Blockchain is a compilation of Buterin’s writings on Ethereum’s making over the years. The cofounder’s writings were collected from his essays before and during the rise of Ethereum. The writings would reveal Buterin to be “a vivid and imaginative writer,” Gitcoin described.

Buterin made the announcement on the book launch on Wednesday in a tweet. Readers can get signed digital copies and NFTs on Gitcoin platform.

“Proof of Stake”, the (physical and digital) book compiling various writings I have made over the last 10 years, will be out in a month! You can get a signed digital copy and NFT on Gitcoin. My share of the proceeds all goes to Gitcoin grants public goods!”

An Internet Native World

Buterin’s works were centered around building an internet native world, the book’s description mentioned. It suggested that the Ethereum developer was not focused on the tokenomics part but the fundamentals. “While many around him were focused on seeing the value of their tokens rise, he was working through the problems and possibilities of crafting an Internet-native world.”

The concept of proof of stake is still not clearly understood by many in the crypto ecosystem. The new consensum mechanism is touted to solve the energy consumption problem of the proof of work method. The new mechanism replaces miners with validators, who stake a pre-determined amount of 32 ETH to be eligible to publish a block.