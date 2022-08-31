El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Faces More Delay, Here’s Why?

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond Faces More Delay, Here’s Why?

Bhushan Akolkar - CoinGape
2022-08-31 04:23
On Tuesday, August 30, Bitfinex and Tether CTO Paolo Ardoino recently said that there will be a further delay in the launch of El Salvador’s Bitcoin bond.
Ever since El Salvador made Bitcoin a legal tender last year, the country has been working on its Bitcoin bonds. However, the launch had been delayed in multiple instances in the past and there could be further delays ahead as well! Earlier in March 2022, the Latin American country delayed the launch citing unfavorable market conditions.
However, they have no clear timeline even further. Some market experts believe that there’s not enough investor interest while others have started doubting whether it shall ever pass.
Bitfinex is currently the sole exchange provider for El Salvador’s Bitcoin Bond. Earlier in Mary, Bitfinex’s Ardoino said that he was waiting for the Latin American country to pass its digital securities bill. This would clear the way for Bitfinex to emerge as the technology provider of the bonds.
Back then, Ardoino had predicted that the token would launch by mid-September. Although the deadline is approaching closer, the bill is far from finalization.

Final Draft for Bitcoin Bond Is Ready

However, during his interview with Fortune, Ardoino said that El Salvador government officials told him that the final draft is ready and that they will be passing it soon in a couple of weeks. However, they haven’t yet provided any specific timeline for the same.
“If the law passes by September, I would expect it to reasonably take two to three months to have everything else rolled out,” Ardoino said.
But what if the El Salvador government fails to pass the draft bill next month? This could possibly mean a further delay even to early 2023. William Snead, a Latin America–focused strategist at BBVA told Fortune that the issuance of the Volcano tokens has brought a bad credit rating to El Salvador. “A crypto bond issuance has a very low probability of success, and is unlikely to come to the market,” he said.
View full text