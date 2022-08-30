copy link
HBAR Is Now Supported On The Ledger Wallet Mobile App
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-30 22:31
HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via Twitter on Thursday that the Ledger wallet mobile app now supports the HBAR token. Ledger is one of the leading cold storage wallets in the cryptocurrency space and supports hundreds of cryptocurrencies.
Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.
HBAR is trading at $0.0672 at press time, up by more than 1% over the last 24 hours.
