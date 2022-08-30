MotorN Integrates Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) On Ethereum

Chainlink announced via Twitter on Thursday last week that MotorN has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) on the Ethereum mainnet. MotorN-World is a Web3 total solution company in the green transportation industry. The integration means that MotorN now has access to a verifiably random number generator (RNG) that helps randomize treasury boxes airdropped to MotorN riders.

Chainlink Network

(LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain.

LINK

