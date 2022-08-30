copy link
Multichain Announces Its Integration With The Near Blockchain
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-30 22:14
The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has integrated with the Near Blockchain. The integration means that the Near blockchain has enabled cross-chain interoperability, allowing the Near ecosystem to be linked to the EVM ecosystem and a multi-chain ecosystem.
According to the team, the testnet supports $NEAR & $USDT & $USDC to be transferred between Fantom and NEAR blockchain. More chains and tokens will be supported when the mainnet launches.
Multichain, previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.
MULTI, the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by 1% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $5.36.
NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $4.222, up by 5.84% in the last 24 hours.
