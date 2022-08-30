Multichain Announces Its Integration With The Near Blockchain

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has integrated with the Near Blockchain. The integration means that the Near blockchain has enabled cross-chain interoperability, allowing the Near ecosystem to be linked to the EVM ecosystem and a multi-chain ecosystem.

According to the team, the testnet supports $NEAR & $USDT & $USDC to be transferred between Fantom and NEAR blockchain. More chains and tokens will be supported when the mainnet launches.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.

MULTI , the native token of the Multichain ecosystem, is down by 1% in the last 24 hours and currently trades at $5.36.