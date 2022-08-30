The Graph Announces Its Multi-Chain Incentivized Program

The Graph announced on Thursday last week that it had launched its multi-chain incentivized program. The program is for Migration Infrastructure Providers (MIPs). The Graph said the MIPs program bootstraps Indexers to add support for new chains on the decentralized network, enabling migration of multi-chain subgraphs.

Furthermore, the MIPs program has allocated 0.75% of the GRT supply (50M GRT), with 0.5% to reward Indexers who contribute to bootstrapping the network and 0.25% allocated to migration grants for subgraph developers using multi-chain subgraphs.

The Graph is an indexing protocol for decentralized applications that allows developers to efficiently access blockchain data. Developers can build subgraphs that define how to ingest, index, and serve blockchain data in a verifiable way.