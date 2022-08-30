Harmony announces its RPC upgrade

Harmony Protocol announced via Twitter on Sunday that 100% of its traffic is now routed through its Elastic Remote Procedure Call (RPC) infrastructure. This latest development allows partners and end-users to retrieve the full history of the Harmony blockchain with minimal overhead. Furthermore, Harmony partners running indexers to pull NFT collections or in-depth transactional data will be able to do so reliably with a higher level of throughput, the team added.

Harmony is a fast and secure blockchain for decentralized applications. Harmony's main focus is on achieving scalability by dividing not only the network nodes but also the blockchain states into shards, "scaling linearly in all three aspects of machines, transactions and storage."

ONE , Harmony Protocol’s native token, is down by 0.58% in the past 24 hours and currently trades at $0.02048.