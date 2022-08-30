Travala adopts USDC stablecoin via the Polygon network

Travala, the online travel platform, announced via Twitter on Friday that it now supports the USDC stablecoin on its platform. This latest development was possible using the Polygon network, Travala added. With this integration, Travala users can now pay for over 30,000 travel products worldwide using the USDC stablecoin.

MATIC

is down by 0.2% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.8133.