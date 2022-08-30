Pancakeswap says it is not associated with PancakeSwapMeta

The Pancakeswap team informed its community via Twitter on Friday that they should be wary of PancakeSwapMeta. The team said PancakeSwap is not associated with PancakeSwapMeta in any way. It urged its community members to always double-check the URL and domain name to ensure they are visiting the real PancakeSwap.

PancakeSwap is a BNB Chain-based decentralized exchange (DEX) with an automated market maker (AMM) model for swapping BEP-20 tokens. CAKE is up by 0.55% today and is currently trading at $4.015.