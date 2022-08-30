Terra Launches A New Governance Alert Bot

The Terra team announced via Twitter on Monday that it has launched a new Governance Alert Bot. The bot will alert community members about the latest governance activity happening on Terra. The team said the governance bot had got users covered on various occasions, including an alert when a new post is made on the Governance and Proposals section of Agora, when a new proposal enters the voting period on Terra Station, and more.

Rebranded from Terra , Terra Classic is a public blockchain based on Tendermint. It is home to the algorithmic stablecoin TerraClassicUSD (USTC). LUNC , the native token of the Terra ecosystem, is up by more than 22% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $0.00016217 at press time.