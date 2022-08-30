copy link
create picture
more
Algorand Foundation partners with the AlgoHub
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-08-30 21:32
The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with AlgoHUB. The partnership will see the two entities launch a student club community hub for the APAC region, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji and South Pacific Islands, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.
According to the Algorand Foundation, the hub will support students on their blockchain learning journey by connecting student clubs and societies cross-regionally, offering access to exclusive events and awarding top blockchain students with scholarships and prizes.
Algorand is an open-source, permissionless, Pure Proof-of-Stake (PPoS) blockchain protocol for “the next generation of financial products.” As such, Algorand ensures "full participation, protection and speed within a truly decentralized network." ALGO is trading at $0.2925 at press time, down by more than 1.18% in the last 24 hours.
View full text