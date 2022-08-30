Algorand Foundation partners with the AlgoHub

The Algorand Foundation announced via a blog post on Monday that it has partnered with AlgoHUB. The partnership will see the two entities launch a student club community hub for the APAC region, including Australia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Fiji and South Pacific Islands, Indonesia, Malaysia and Vietnam.

According to the Algorand Foundation, the hub will support students on their blockchain learning journey by connecting student clubs and societies cross-regionally, offering access to exclusive events and awarding top blockchain students with scholarships and prizes.