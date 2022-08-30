iNFTspace integrates Alchemy Pay Ramp

The Alchemy Pay team announced via a blog post on Monday that NFT marketplace, iNFTSpace, has integrated its Pay Ramp. This means that users of the NFT marketplace can now enjoy more direct purchases of digital artworks via Alchemy Pay’s fiat-to-crypto gateway plugin. The ramp enables iNFTspace users to pay with their Visa and Mastercards, but they can also choose to use local mobile wallets and domestic transfers to purchase NFTs, the team added.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.