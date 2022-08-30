1inch Network burned 153 ETH tokens last week

The 1inch Network provided a token burn update to its community via Twitter on Monday. According to the team, it burned $245,400 worth of Ether (153.2 ETH) last week. In total, 1inch Network said it had burned over $123.6 million worth of Ether coins (38.2k ETH).

The 1inch Network is a DEX aggregator protocol across multiple chains, including Ethereum, BSC, Polygon, Optimism, and Arbitrum. 1INCH is down by more than 1.65% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.655 per token.