Binance Market Update (2022-08-30)
Binance
2022-08-30 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -0.39% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,538 and $20,576 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,946, down by -0.78%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, FIRO, and BURGER, up by 15%, 14%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Explain How Steph Curry & Bieber Got Their NFT & How BAYC Is Worth $4B
- Fed Announces “FedNow” Fast Payments System for 2023
- Binance, Virtuzone Sign Strategic Partnership to Focus On Advancing Web 3 in UAE
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6209 (-0.30%)
- ETH: $1543.98 (+0.81%)
- BNB: $282.2 (+0.28%)
- XRP: $0.3262 (-1.00%)
- ADA: $0.4508 (+0.76%)
- SOL: $31.54 (+0.00%)
- DOGE: $0.06153 (-2.43%)
- DOT: $7.02 (-2.09%)
- MATIC: $0.8131 (+0.73%)
- SHIB: $0.00001218 (-1.06%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LUNC/BUSD (+15%)
- FIRO/BUSD (+14%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+10%)
