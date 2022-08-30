copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-08-30)
Binance
2022-08-30 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,642 and $20,576 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,747, down by -2.58%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC, FIRO, and BURGER, up by 10%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Explain How Steph Curry & Bieber Got Their NFT & How BAYC Is Worth $4B
- Fed Announces “FedNow” Fast Payments System for 2023
- Binance, Virtuzone Sign Strategic Partnership to Focus On Advancing Web 3 in UAE
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6115 (-0.75%)
- ETH: $1524.64 (+0.13%)
- BNB: $281.5 (-1.05%)
- XRP: $0.3238 (-1.37%)
- ADA: $0.447 (+0.20%)
- SOL: $31.21 (-1.82%)
- DOGE: $0.06163 (-2.94%)
- DOT: $7.03 (-2.63%)
- MATIC: $0.7996 (-1.31%)
- SHIB: $0.00001218 (-2.09%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- LUNC/BUSD (+10%)
- FIRO/BUSD (+10%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+9%)
