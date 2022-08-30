Binance Market Update (2022-08-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,642 and $20,576 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,747, down by -2.58%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LUNC , FIRO , and BURGER , up by 10%, 10%, and 9%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: