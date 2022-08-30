Binance Market Update (2022-08-30)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 4.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,761 and $20,576 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,403, up by 3.07%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO , BURGER , and LDO , up by 30%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: