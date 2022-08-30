copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-30)
Binance
2022-08-30 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, up by 4.43% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,761 and $20,576 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,403, up by 3.07%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading higher. Market outperformers include FIRO, BURGER, and LDO, up by 30%, 18%, and 17%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram
- Bored Ape Yacht Club Founders Explain How Steph Curry & Bieber Got Their NFT & How BAYC Is Worth $4B
- Fed Announces “FedNow” Fast Payments System for 2023
- Binance, Virtuzone Sign Strategic Partnership to Focus On Advancing Web 3 in UAE
- Terra Rolls Out Governance Alert Feature, LUNA And LUNC Prices Skyrockets
- Just In: CME Group Launches Euro Based Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Flips CryptoPunks in NFT All-Time Sales Ranking
- Ripple CEO Refutes Whistleblower Claims Over SEC Case Verdict
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 22nd-Aug 28th): Cryptos at Make-or-Break Support
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6815 (+7.10%)
- ETH: $1587.19 (+9.86%)
- BNB: $290.6 (+5.67%)
- XRP: $0.3304 (+3.31%)
- ADA: $0.454 (+5.21%)
- SOL: $32.8 (+8.00%)
- DOGE: $0.06394 (+4.19%)
- DOT: $7.31 (+5.64%)
- MATIC: $0.8282 (+6.60%)
- SHIB: $0.00001263 (+6.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIRO/BUSD (+30%)
- BURGER/BUSD (+18%)
- LDO/BUSD (+17%)
View full text