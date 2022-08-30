Meta Allows Users to Post NFTs Across Facebook and Instagram

Social media giant Meta announced the integration of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) to Facebook, adding that NFT creators can now showcase their digital collectibles across Facebook and Instagram.

Some of the wallets supported by the social media giants include MetaMask Wallet.

In an updated blog post on Monday (August 29, 2022), Meta revealed that users can link their digital wallets to either Facebook or Instagram, thereby making it possible to post NFTs across both platforms.

Meta earlier stated that NFT creators and businesses in 100 countries in Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas will be able to display their digital collectibles on Instagram.

At the time, the social media giant stated that the platform will support Ethereum, Polygon, and Flow blockchains on Instagram. Third-party wallets also supported include Trust Wallet, Rainbow Wallet, Coinbase Wallet, Dapper Wallet, and MetaMask Wallet.

The ability to share NFTs on social media apps first started with a trial on Instagram with select creators and collectors in the United States.

Meanwhile, Meta’s continuous expansion of the feature to include Facebook and users beyond the U.S. is a testament to the company’s plans to allow widespread access to NFTs. A statement in May said:

“By building support for NFTs, we aim to improve accessibility, lower barriers to entry, and help make the NFT space more inclusive to all communities.”

