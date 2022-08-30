copy link
create picture
more
TA: Ethereum Just Reversed and $1,600 is Imminent, Here’s Why
Aayush Jindal - NewsBTC
2022-08-30 05:50
Ethereum started a strong recovery from the $1,425 zone against the US Dollar. ETH is back above $1,500 and might rise further towards the $1,600 resistance.
- Ethereum remained well supported above the $1,425 zone.
- The price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,485 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair is eyeing more gains above the $1,560 and $1,565 resistance levels.
Ethereum Price Starts Recovery
Ethereum found support near the $1,425 zone after a strong decline. ETH formed a base above the $1,425 and $1,440 levels and recently started an upside correction.
There was a clear move above the $1,500 resistance zone. Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $1,485 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair even climbed above the $1,520 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a clear move above the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low. Ether price is now trading above $1,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It is facing resistance near the $1,560 and $1,565 levels. The stated resistance is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the key drop from the $1,707 swing high to $1,423 low. The next major resistance is now forming near the $1,600 level.
A clear move above the $1,600 level might send the price towards $1,640 resistance. Any more gains may perhaps open the doors for a test of the $1,700 resistance in the near term.
Fresh Decline in ETH?
If ethereum fails to rise above the $1,565 resistance, it could start another decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $1,530 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The next major support is near $1,490, below which ether price gain bearish momentum. In the stated case, the price may perhaps decline towards the $1,450 level. Any more losses may perhaps send the price towards the $1,425 zone or the last swing low.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing momentum in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $1,490
Major Resistance Level – $1,565
View full text