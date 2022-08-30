Crypto ATM Company BitBase to Launch Services in Venezuela

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Crypto ATM Company BitBase to Launch Services in Venezuela

anushsamal - Bitcoinist
2022-08-30 04:27
Bitbase is a cryptocurrency store and ATM company which has now decided to launch its ATM operations in Venezuela this year.
Bitbase is currently planning to hire employees for its stores and the crypto ATMs that are to be introduced.
This could make the ATM company one of the first international exchanges that have planned to open an office within the country.
At the moment, Latin American countries have been chosen as a lucrative destiny for cryptocurrency exchanges and companies owing to how prevalent crypto assets have become in those countries.
Latem countries also have been facing economic problems which include high levels of inflation and devaluation too. Bitbase is a Spain-based cryptocurrency ATM and store company.
These conditions have made the country a productive ground for the growth of the industry as a whole.
Bitbase has been optimistic that this growth would continue in the country and it also looks forward to opening other stores.

Crypto ATM’s Business Model

The business model of Bitbase includes physical stores where the employees shall be explaining to the users about the basic ways of using the digital asset.
That would also serve as intermediaries for the crypto operations.
This feature is targeted to onboard the users who prefer the idea of tangibility or physicality and barring that feature would deter these users from entering the crypto space.
As mentioned above, the company is currently trying to hire more employees who would be needed to carry out the exercise of engaging with the public and overall help with the ATM set-up.
Enrique De Los Reyes, manager of Bitbase in Venezuela stated regarding this that,
We already have a legal department and we are looking for new Venezuelan talents who want to come and work with us.

ATM Set Up Procedure

Bitbase the crypto ATM is operating from an office in the industry and foreign company department of the Spanish embassy in Caracas.
Los Reyes mentioned,
We are going very, very strong with landing in Venezuela this year. We continue with the hard work, which will soon bear fruit, with all the licenses we need to operate in Venezuela. And we want to give that image of the correct mass adoption (good use) of cryptocurrencies.
Bitbase spoke about its interest in entering the Venezuelan market in February when Reyes mentioned that the company will be taking advantage of the commercial opening in the country.
It also entered the Latin American space through its first store in Paraguay in the month of July this year.
View full text