Binance Market Update (2022-08-29)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,518 and $20,426 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,106, up by 0.66%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOKA , SNX , and CTK , up by 26%, 13%, and 10%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: