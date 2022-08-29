copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-08-29)
Binance
2022-08-29 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 0.99% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,518 and $20,426 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,106, up by 0.66%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOKA, SNX, and CTK, up by 26%, 13%, and 10%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Terra Rolls Out Governance Alert Feature, LUNA And LUNC Prices Skyrockets
- Just In: CME Group Launches Euro Based Bitcoin, Ethereum Futures
- Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) Flips CryptoPunks in NFT All-Time Sales Ranking
- Ripple CEO Refutes Whistleblower Claims Over SEC Case Verdict
- Futures Weekly Wrap (Aug 22nd-Aug 28th): Cryptos at Make-or-Break Support
- Ava Labs CEO Responds to CryptoLeaks Report on Law Firm Deal ‘Conspiracy Theory Nonsense’
- Mt. Gox Creditor Dismisses Rumors of 140,000 BTC Flooding the Market
- Singapore Plans to Make Crypto Trading More Difficult for Retail Investors
- Grayscale Filings Reveal Spat With SEC Over Security Status of Less Popular Altcoins
- MakerDAO Recommends DAI-USD De-pegging to Limit Attack
- Read Binance News & Play WODL to Share $30,000 in BUSD Token Vouchers! (2022-08-29)
Market movers:
- LUNA: $1.6262 (+1.01%)
- ETH: $1531.97 (+3.28%)
- BNB: $281.4 (-0.04%)
- XRP: $0.3295 (-1.47%)
- ADA: $0.4475 (+1.22%)
- SOL: $31.54 (-0.50%)
- DOGE: $0.06307 (-1.24%)
- DOT: $7.17 (+1.56%)
- MATIC: $0.8074 (-0.81%)
- SHIB: $0.00001231 (+0.08%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text