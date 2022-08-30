Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card for Millions of Users

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Mastercard Unlocks Huge Feat With Bitcoin, Ether, XRP, Cardano Payments Card for Millions of Users

Olivia Brooke - ZyCrypto
2022-08-30 00:59
Mastercard is set to partner with the global crypto exchange Binance to launch a crypto payments card for consumers. Mastercard, like most other payment brands, is showing increasing interest in crypto assets. The cryptocurrency adoption rate has recently increased despite the persistent Crypto Winter. Mastercard’s recent move is set to grow the adoption rate even further.

Binance and Mastercard will begin rollout in Argentina

Notable media company Forbes reported the development Thursday. The partnership between both firms will launch the cryptocurrency payments card, which will support 14 crypto-assets. These assets include USDT, BNB, BTC, BNB, ETH, ADA, and XRP, among others.
The card will be linked to users’ Binance accounts. Hence, as consumers use the card, payments for goods and services are taken from their Binance crypto holdings. Consumers can use the card on all merchant sites that accept the Mastercard brand, totalling over 90 million.
As users make payments, their preferred digital asset will be converted to fiat currency at the point of sale. Mastercard and Binance have noted that they will pilot the card in Argentina before extending it to other countries. Speaking on the matter, Michael Miebach, CEO of Mastercard, remarked, “we can unlock the full potential of blockchain technology when we make it easier to access + easier to use.”

Rivals MasterCard and Visa are penetrating the crypto industry

This recent move will not be Mastercard’s first involvement in the cryptocurrency industry. Back in April, digital asset exchange Gemini launched a crypto credit card in partnership with Mastercard. Available in the U.S., Gemini promised cashback rewards on the card, varying with respect to the type of purchases.
Several crypto exchanges have also issued crypto cards in partnership with Visa, Mastercard’s competitor. These cards include the Coinbase VISA card, the Crypto.com VISA card and the Binance VISA card. Most of these cards promise cashback rewards on purchases across all stores.
Recently, Latin American cryptocurrency company Ripio began rollouts of its crypto payments cards in partnership with Visa. Rollouts began in Brazil a few days back, with the card supporting the 28 digital assets on the Ripio platform. Earlier this year, Visa reported $2.5B in payments using crypto-linked cards in its fiscal Q1 2022.
View full text