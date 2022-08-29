Terra Rolls Out Governance Alert Feature, LUNA And LUNC Prices Skyrockets

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Terra Rolls Out Governance Alert Feature, LUNA And LUNC Prices Skyrockets

Varinder Singh - CoinGape
2022-08-29 15:18
Beleaguered blockchain platform Terra on Monday said it has launched a new Governance Alert Bot that will alert the community about all the latest governance activities related to Terra. Meanwhile, LUNA and LUNC prices have jumped higher amid the ongoing developments related to Terra and Terra Classic.

Terra Launches Governance Alert Bot to Keep Community Alive

Terra in a tweet on August 29 announced the rollout of a new Governance Alert Bot that will alert the Terra community about governance activities related to Terra (LUNA).
The bot will alert the community members when a new post is added to the Governance and Proposals section of Agora. Moreover, the bot will notify when new proposals enter the voting period, 48 hours remaining for voting, and the end of the voting period.
In order to get the bot feature and stay updated on Terra proposals and discussions, the community members need to follow the Twitter account “Terra Governance Alerts” or join the Governance Alerts channel on Telegram.
In the last 24 hours, the LUNA price has jumped nearly 8%. It has created a low and high of $1.53 and $1.64, respectively. At the time of writing, the LUNA price is trading at $1.64, backed by a trading volume of over 45%.
Meanwhile, Terra Classic (LUNC) price has soared nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. It made a low and high of $0.0001233 and $0.000134, respectively. The LUNC price has gained massively after the company launched LUNC staking last week. The LUNC staking is witnessing rising interest as over 100 billion LUNC were staked in just 6 hours.
Moreover, the LUNC price has skyrocketed over 40% in the last 7 days. Moreover, the community-backed burning of LUNC tokens is also pushing prices higher.

South Korea’s Investigation Into TerraForm Labs and Do Kwon

South Korean regulators and prosecutors’ office have completed their investigations into fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion allegations against Terra and its founder Do Kwon.
Do Kwon, Daniel Shin, and other TerraForm Labs executives are ordered to attend court proceedings in South Korea. Currently, Do Kwon is currently in Singapore but has hired lawyers in South Korea for preparing legal actions.
View full text