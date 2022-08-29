Terra Rolls Out Governance Alert Feature, LUNA And LUNC Prices Skyrockets

Beleaguered blockchain platform Terra on Monday said it has launched a new Governance Alert Bot that will alert the community about all the latest governance activities related to Terra. Meanwhile, LUNA and LUNC prices have jumped higher amid the ongoing developments related to Terra and Terra Classic.

Terra Launches Governance Alert Bot to Keep Community Alive

Terra in a tweet on August 29 announced the rollout of a new Governance Alert Bot that will alert the Terra community about governance activities related to Terra (LUNA).

The bot will alert the community members when a new post is added to the Governance and Proposals section of Agora. Moreover, the bot will notify when new proposals enter the voting period, 48 hours remaining for voting, and the end of the voting period.

In order to get the bot feature and stay updated on Terra proposals and discussions, the community members need to follow the Twitter account “Terra Governance Alerts” or join the Governance Alerts channel on Telegram.

In the last 24 hours, the LUNA price has jumped nearly 8%. It has created a low and high of $1.53 and $1.64, respectively. At the time of writing, the LUNA price is trading at $1.64, backed by a trading volume of over 45%.

Meanwhile, Terra Classic (LUNC) price has soared nearly 10% in the last 24 hours. It made a low and high of $0.0001233 and $0.000134, respectively. The LUNC price has gained massively after the company launched LUNC staking last week. The LUNC staking is witnessing rising interest as over 100 billion LUNC were staked in just 6 hours.

Moreover, the LUNC price has skyrocketed over 40% in the last 7 days. Moreover, the community-backed burning of LUNC tokens is also pushing prices higher.

South Korea’s Investigation Into TerraForm Labs and Do Kwon

South Korean regulators and prosecutors’ office have completed their investigations into fraud, money laundering, and tax evasion allegations against Terra and its founder Do Kwon.

Do Kwon, Daniel Shin, and other TerraForm Labs executives are ordered to attend court proceedings in South Korea. Currently, Do Kwon is currently in Singapore but has hired lawyers in South Korea for preparing legal actions.