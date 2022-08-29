Breaking: Data Suggests Crypto Market May Witness Another Sell-Off

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Breaking: Data Suggests Crypto Market May Witness Another Sell-Off

Varinder Singh - CoinGape
2022-08-29 12:53
The crypto market saw significant declines in the last 10 days with the mid-term and long-term expectations hit severely. First, a market-wide selloff led by whales and miners saw Bitcoin and Ethereum prices dive below $21,000 and $1550. Then, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s hawkish stance pushed Bitcoin and Ethereum prices even lower. Data suggests the crypto market may likely witness another sell-off amid a possible 75 bps rate hike in September and bearish futures.

Another Crypto Market Sell-Off in September

The crypto market has turned more bearish as top cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, continue to decline below the key psychological levels. Wall Street banks including Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, and UBS expect at least 100 bps rate hikes by year-end.
Wall Street experts predict a 50 or 75 bps rate hike in September and 25-25 bps rate hikes in November and December. While Fed Chair Jerome Powell reaffirms sharp rate hikes to curb inflation, he also confirms slow rate hikes under favorable conditions.
According to the CME’s FedWatch Tool, a 75 bps rate hike in September has a 66.5% probability and a 50 bps rate hike has just a 33.5% probability.
The investors now have bearish sentiment as mid-term and long-term expectations are negative. The BTC and ETH options and futures are bearish as the September expiry may witness billions in liquidations.
However, a sharp rate hike in September will most likely depend on the CPI data on September 13, with the Fed expecting a decline in commodity prices.

Another Bearish Factor

The crypto market may be witnessing several bearish factors pushing prices down. However, the dormant bitcoins movement after several years is an important bearish signal.
5000 BTC dormant for 7-10 years were sold in a single block. It is potentially important in terms of market timing as the crypto market continues to decline. Previous dormant bitcoin movements this year were followed by a downturn. Thus, the crypto market may witness further downside in September, and crypto prices may retest July low.
View full text